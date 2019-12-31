LeBron James' oldest son, LeBron James Jr., has received most of the attention since enrolling at Sierra Canyon High School but he'll soon have to share the spotlight with his younger brother, Bryce Maximus, who also appears to have acquired the James family genes.

Bryce put his shooting and ballhandling skills on display during one of Sierra Canyon's recent games, as he held his own against Uncle Dwyane, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. Check out the footage in the tweets embedded below.

ESPN National Recruiting Director and NBA Draft analyst Paul Biancardi recently gushed about Bronny's potential, tweeting, "I hope LeBron is not going to get mad at me, but I think Bronny's jump shot is a little bit better..."

LeBron not only agreed with Biancardi's assessment, but noted that he's probably the third best shooter in the family behind Bronny and 12-year-old Bryce. The four-time NBA MVP responded to the video of Bronny's sweet jump shot: