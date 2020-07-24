LeBron James is easily one of the most influential athletes in the world right now and fans are always looking to him for both fashion and sneaker trends. Throughout his career, LeBron has embraced these trends, especially with his signature sneaker line with Nike. He has dropped 17 signature shoes as part of his main line, and recently, he showed off the 18th model which is slated to come out sometime in the Fall. The Nike LeBron 18 seems to have a similar shape as the LeBron 17, although with some obvious changes.

Last night, LeBron was playing in his first Orlando bubble scrimmage with the Lakers and while he didn't wear the LeBron 18 during the game, he showed up to the arena in a brand new colorway of the shoe. As you can see from the Instagram post below, the shoe has a light green upper with some red highlights throughout. Overall, it's a pretty interesting colorway and we'll surely be seeing it hit the shelves once the shoe officially drops later this year.

With the LeBron 18 on the horizon, be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest on this upcoming release. Also, let us know what you think in the comments below.