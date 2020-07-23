Ever since entering the NBA back in 2003, LeBron James has had his very own signature shoe with Nike. A new model is released every single year which is a trend that has never dissipated. Simply put, LeBron is perhaps the NBA's biggest sneaker influencer since Michael Jordan, and his brand is going strong even in year 17. 2019 marked the debut of the Nike LeBron 17 which was a bulky silhouette that lent itself well to some pretty colorful models. Now, the NBA is about to return after a 4-month hiatus, and LeBron is making sure he comes back with a bang.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers took to Instagram with some photos from there latest practice. As you can see in the images below, LeBron is wearing a brand new sneaker that features black and purple highlights. Just like the 17, it is quite bulky although you can see an Air unit near the back heel. According to reports, this sneaker is, in fact, the Nike LeBron 18.

It remains to be seen when this shoe will be released although it is safe to say that many are excited about the prospect of a new LeBron sneaker. With the Lakers getting back on the court on July 30th, perhaps LeBron will be wearing the new shoe to make an official debut.

