LeBron James won his fourth NBA title on Sunday night, in what was a dominant Game 6 performance. From the start of the match, the Heat were unable to mimic the Lakers' energy, which is ultimately what allowed the purple and gold to go out and win the game, with ease. The celebrations were massive as Lakers players were relieved to finally get the Larry O'Brien trophy in their hands.

Following the game, LeBron laid on the floor in the hallway of the arena, where he had an emotional FaceTime call with his mother, Gloria. The two have shared an incredibly close relationship over the years, and LeBron wanted to show love to her after a massive win. As you can see in the clip below, James thanks and credits his mom for all of his success, noting that her work as a single mother was the groundwork for his career.

"Everything that you have been through, everything that I've seen, it's nothing that can stop me," LeBron said. "Cause this s--- right here, this is nothing compared to the s--- you had to go through. God is good, God is great. I hope I continue to make you proud mom."

At 35 years old, LeBron appears to still have plenty of gas left in the tank. If AD re-signs for next season, these two could easily run it back next season.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images