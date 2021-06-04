LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had an opportunity to push the Phoenix Suns to a seventh game last night. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis got injured early on in the game which forced the Lakers into a tough position. They simply didn't have the firepower to really make a difference, and it allowed the Suns to cruise to an easy victory. It was the first time LeBron had ever been eliminated in the first-round, and for many Lakers fans, it was a truly horrible night.

While the loss could have been extremely tough on LeBron, he decided to take a more measured approach. In fact, LeBron made light of everything as he delivered a shameless plus of Space Jam: A New Legacy, while speaking to reporters.

“I think I’m going to play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” James said. “That’s my focus — on trying to beat the Monstars or the Goon Squad, we call them now. I didn’t have much success against the Suns, so now I’m gearing my attention to the Goon Squad in mid-July.”

The movie will be dropping on July 16th this summer and there is no doubt that there will be a lot of hype surrounding it. As for the Lakers, they will need to get healthy, while also making some big roster adjustments, if they want any shot at making a deep run next season.