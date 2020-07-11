LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the NBA bubble as favorites to potentially go out and win an NBA championship. It remains to be seen whether or not this will come to fruition, although there is no denying just how hopeful the fans are that it will happen. This week, LeBron made his first appearance in Orlando and it's clear that he only has one mission in mind. In fact, LeBron is as motivated as ever to get himself that fourth championship ring.

Recently, LeBron took to his Instagram account with an eager message for all of the other players in the NBA. Simply put, LeBron is planning on dominating upon his return and won't be taking any prisoners. If you're a Lakers fan, you can't help but be excited by this mentality.

"Almost time to come out the Cryogenic Tank and get back to destroying whoever in front of me. Be Aware!" LeBron wrote.

As it stands, the Lakers are first place in the Western Conference and second place in the overall standings. It's clear that the Lakers and LeBron are atop the list of favorites to win it all, although it remains to be seen whether or not they can get it done.