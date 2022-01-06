LeBron James had some choice words for the Washington Wizards commentator Glenn Consor after his insensitive remarks on Kevin Porter Jr’s game-winning shot on Wednesday night.

As Kevin Porter Jr. took the game-winning shot, Consor—unaware of how out of pocket his comments were about to be—remarked that “Kevin Porter Jr.—like his dad—pulled that trigger right at the right time.” Harmless, right? Well, it would be if his father, Kevin Porter Sr, wasn't charged in accidentally fatally shooting a fourteen-year-old back in 1993. Porter Sr was locked up for about four years for the accidental death, and, later in 2004, Porter Sr would pass away from gunshot wounds himself. As one would imagine, this story would be a bit of a sensitive topic in the Porter household, thus making Consor’s comments somewhat controversial.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As a result, NBA Twitter blew up in criticisms launched at the Wizards Commentator over his insensitive comments. One of the loudest detractors of Conor’s remarks was none other than LeBron James. Full of rage and disgust, the Los Angeles Lakerss star tweeted, “Oh, he thought this was cool huh!!??, nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly!” You can feel the collective anger through the tweets of Akron’s own as he continued saying “how insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you, but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”

In the aftermath of the collective disapproval of his comments, Consor has since issued an apology as of this morning. Addressing his comments made out of confusion, Consor said that he was “unaware that the words I chose to describe the game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive” as he thought KPJ was the son of former Washington Wizards player Kevin Porter.

It appears to be an honest mistake, but in this day and age of outrageous sports commentary and left-field on-air remarks, can you blame people for calling foul on Consor’s play? The Washington Wizards have been in the news a lot lately for disrespectful remarks; it seems but this one appears to be a genuine misunderstanding.