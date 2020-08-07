If there is one thing for sure in regards to the NBA bubble, it's that there really isn't that much to do. You can't go out to a nightclub with your friends or teammates, which means you are really confined to your room or maybe just the floor of the hotel that all of your teammates are staying in. Luckily, the Los Angeles Lakers have found a way to keep themselves occupied as eight of the team's players have started a Madden NFL tournament that will produce some hefty bragging rights.

In fact, LeBron took to his Instagram story with some of the results of the tournament. As you can see in the tweet below, LeBron is actually second so far as he has a record of 5-1 going into week 7. Quinn Cook is currently in the first place right now as he boasts an undefeated record. Other notable players in the tournament are Jared Dudley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, and Dion Waiter, among others.

These types of off-the-court activities are probably extremely popular within the bubble. While it helps everyone stay entertained, it also has the potential to develop even more chemistry which is always good when the playoffs are right around the corner.

It will be interesting to see which Lakers star ends up winning the tournament when all is said and done.