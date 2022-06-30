When it comes to the Mount Rushmore of rap, there is no doubt that Jay-Z belongs on the mountain top. He has dropped a plethora of classic albums over the last four decades and his influence is palpable. One of his most personal works of art was 2017's 4:44 which just so happens to be his most recent album.

This is a project that is filled with raw emotion as he speaks about the mistakes he has made throughout his life and how eventually had to learn to take accountability for his actions. From his mother to his marriage, Jay gave fans a very deep look inside of his life and in the eyes of many, this project is a classic.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Today, hip-hop fans are celebrating this album's 5-year anniversary. One such fan is none other than LeBron James, who fancies himself a hip-hop historian. As you can see down below, LeBron revealed which track is his favorite, although, in typical LeBron fashion, he couldn't name just one.

"Every one of them!!" he wrote emphatically. Clearly, LeBron is a big fan of this album, as he should be.

