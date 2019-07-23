In celebration of the NBA's "Dunk Week," the NBA History twitter account has been flooding the timeline with some of the most memorable in-game dunks from years gone by. Among them, the time LeBron James brutally posterized his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Damon Jones back in 2005.

LeBron had some fun with the post, adding that Jones must not have been thinking at all when he tried to rise up and challenge the human freight train.

“My, my, my!! What in the H-E-(double hockey sticks) was that man thinking,” LeBron tweeted. “He wasn’t, is the problem.”

Check out Jones' explanation for what transpired, as well as some additional footage of the incredible slam, in the videos embedded below.