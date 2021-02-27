Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic had some strong words for LeBron James recently as he said that the basketball superstar should simply stick to sports and not engage in politics. LeBron has always participated in activism and as one can imagine, Zlatan's comments were not well-received. After a win against the Blazers last night, LeBron commented on what Ibrahimovic said, noting that the player is a bit of a hypocrite.

"He was the same guy who said when he was back in Sweden ... because his last name wasn't a certain last name, that he felt there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch," James said. "I speak from a very educated mind, so I'm kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework."

The Lakers star also went on to talk about his experiences and how he will continue to be politically engaged, moving forward.

"I would never shut up about things that are wrong," James said. "I preach about my people, and I preach about equality. Social injustice. Racism. Systematic voter suppression. Things that go on in our community. Because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that was going on, and I know what's going on still because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing, and they need a voice."

If you're a LeBron fan, then you know he always stands by his convictions, and nothing is going to change even if some people don't like what he's doing.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images