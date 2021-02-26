It's no secret that LeBron James is an athlete who has also been focused on activism over the years. From creating his very own school to forming a campaign that encouraged millions of people to vote, LeBron has always been active in the political world. This has rubbed some people the wrong way although it's clear that LeBron doesn't care. He stands by his convictions and when he feels like standing up for a cause, he does so to the best of his ability.

Recently, however, LeBron was called out by the likes of International soccer sensation Zlatan Ibrahimovic who claimed that while he likes LeBron as an athlete, he doesn't like what the Lakers superstar is doing in politics. Simply put, Zlatan thinks that LeBron just needs to stick to sports.

"LeBron is phenomenal at what he's doing, but I don't like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time what they're doing. do what you're good at," Ibrahimovic said.

The "stick to sports" narrative is one that has been pushed a lot over the last few years although LeBron has counteracted it with his "More Than An Athlete" movement. Regardless, LeBron's efforts will continue to be criticized, no matter how much good he really does.

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images