Tonight, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have to take on the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game to determine who gets the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Based on the fact that Anthony Davis and LeBron are now healthy, it seems like a safe bet that the Lakers should win. However, nothing is guaranteed at this point and if the Lakers want an easy path to the playoffs, they will need to fire on all cylinders tonight.

Despite being in this position, the Lakers have excelled in one specific field this year, and that is defense. In fact, after 72 games, the Lakers were crowned as the best defensive team in the entire league, and if they make the playoffs, they will be one of the scariest teams to play. Even LeBron is acknowledging the achievement as he took to Twitter with a bevy of emojis.

LeBron and the Lakers are looking to win their second-straight title although as a seventh or eighth seed, that path is going to be very difficult. However, the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns occupy the top two spots, which makes things easier on the Lakers seeing as these are two teams with limited playoff experience.

Regardless, the Lakers will be a team to watch, starting tonight.

