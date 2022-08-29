LeBron James was North of the border last night as he got to watch Kendrick Lamar perform in Vancouver for the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour. This string of shows was a massive success for Kendrick who knocked it out of the park with his latest album. His tour was just as special and it consisted of some truly memorable performances, especially at Rolling Loud Miami.

During his visit to Vancouver, LeBron could be seen dancing the night away with his wife Savannah, who celebrated her birthday over the weekend. Fans were excited to see LeBron in the building, and there is no doubt that he was a popular man throughout the evening.

Today, LeBron spoke out about his experience in Vancouver, noting that the city is gorgeous and the hospitality he received was second to none. He was also complimentary of Kendrick, who put on yet another amazing show.

"Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city!" James wrote. "@kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love!"

While Vancouver will likely never get an NBA team back, at least they have the co-sign of one of the league's biggest stars.