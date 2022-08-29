LeBron James is a huge hip-hop fan and he is always going out of his way to seek out new music. Whenever an album comes out from a prominent artist, you can be sure that LeBron is going to comment on it, or, he's going to poorly recite the lyrics on his Instagram story, which ends up leading to some hilarious memes.

In addition to this, LeBron likes to hit up concerts in his spare time. LeBron is a busy man so concerts aren't always feasible for him. Recently, however, LeBron made the time to head out to Vancouver, where Kendrick Lamar was performing as part of his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers world tour.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As you can see in the clips down below, LeBron can be seen on his own platform, where he was eventually spotted by fans. Once the fans noticed him, they stormed to the stage just to get a glimpse of him. Eventually, LeBron danced on his own and the crowd loved every single bit of it.

Kendrick puts on some spectacular shows, so it should come as no surprise that Kendrick was feeling the energy so much. Throughout this entire tour, Kendrick has come through with some spectacular moments, and LeBron's recent appearance was just one of them.

