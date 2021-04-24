Former University of Kentucky standout Terrence Clarke tragically passed away in a car accident this past week as he was coming home from a workout. His teammate BJ Boston was following him on the way home and witness the crash from another car. It's a truly heartbreaking accident that has come as a massive shock to those in the basketball community. Clarke has recently declared for the NBA draft and he had even signed to Klutch Sports just a day before the tragedy.

LeBron James and Rich Paul were extremely close to Clarke as they had been following his basketball career ever since his high school days. Following the sad news, LeBron took to Instagram where he posted a tribute to the young basketball star saying "REST IN PARADISE NEPHEW."

Numerous other NBA stars such as JR Smith, Jaylen Brown, Trae Young, and a host of others also posted their own tributes to Clarke. He was a player with a ton of promise and it's truly tragic that he was taken from us so soon.

This is an incredibly difficult time for his family and we send out condolences to everyone who has been affected by the tragedy.

