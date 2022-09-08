LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.

One such project was the LeBron James Innovation Center which is a humongous 750,000-square-foot building placed on Nike's campus in Beaverton, Oregon. The building has been in development for years, and yesterday, it was finally opened by LeBron himself.

In the clip below, LeBron could be seen popping a bottle of champagne while surrounded by Nike executives. He seemed incredibly proud of this achievement and with good reason.

The LeBron James Innovation Center is going to be a massive research lab for Nike where they will conduct experiments on new products. Performance basketball sneakers are always getting new technology and the LeBron James Innovation Center will act as a beacon for Nike's technological future.

This is yet another huge accomplishment for LeBron, whose impact with Nike has now been immortalized.

