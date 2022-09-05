LeBron James is gearing up for a big season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he will be doing so with a brand-new shoe. Over the last few weeks, his sons have teased the Nike LeBron 20 and it is looking like a return to form as the shoe has a low-top silhouette. Some new colorways have been surfacing online, and now, fans have a sneak peek at the "Violet Frost" model.

As you can see from the official images courtesy of Finish Line, this shoe has a nice light violet tint all throughout the upper. From there, we have a paisley midsole, with some gold on the Nike swoosh and the cuff lining. All of these elements go together quite nicely, and we're sure fans are excited about this future offering.

For now, there is no release date associated with the Nike LeBron 20, although you can expect it to drop closer to the start of the NBA season. Until then, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Finish Line

