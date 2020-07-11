Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James says he plans to forgo a social justice message on the back of his jersey during the NBA's return in Orlando. The decision makes James one of the 17 players who have opted to play with their own name on their jersey.

"I didn't go with a name on the back of my jersey," James said Saturday, according to ESPN. "It was no disrespect to the list that was handed down to all the players. I commend anyone that decides something on the back of our jersey. Just something that didn't seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.

"I would have loved to have a say so on what would have went on the back of the jersey, but I'm OK with that. ... I don't need to have something on the back of the jersey for people to understand my mission and what I'm about."

The acceptable phrases the NBA is allowing include: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

The NBA season will resume on July 30th.

