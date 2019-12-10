LeBron James' 17th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 17, is headed to retailers in a "Currency" colorway later this week, which is somewhat ironic considering the highly publicized comments he made about the financial implications of the NBA-China controversy.

Of course, this colorway and the alleged moniker have been in the stash since well before LeBron shared his thoughts about Daryl Morey's tweets, and the kicks are finally slated to make their retail debut this Friday, December 13.

Sporting a black Knitposite upper, the "Currency" Nike LeBron 17 is highlighted by iridescent detailing on the Nike swooshes and logos on the tongue. Additional details include a light purple outsole and specially designed insoles with "JAMES" spelled out in different currency symbols such as the dollar sign and Chinese yuan.

If you like the look, you can cop a pair this Friday fort he retail price of $200. Continue scrolling for the official images.

