Today is a big day for LeBron James as it marks the first day in which he is allowed to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This extension would make him a part of the Lakers until the age of 40, and he has multiple options for such an extension. For instance, he could sign for two years guaranteed, or he could sign for two years and make the second season a player option. Of course, his third option is not signing a deal at all, which makes him a free agent in 2023.

Executives throughout the NBA are pretty well convinced that LeBron is going to wind up with the Los Angeles Lakers long-term. At this stage in his career, it's kind of hard to move around, even if he has all of the leverage in the world.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron actually met with the Lakers today, and Rich Paul was with him throughout the endeavor. Paul even spoke to McMenamin about the nature of the meeting, stating that great progress was made and that is was a productive meeting overall.

Paul did not indicate whether or not LeBron had any intentions of signing the extension.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.