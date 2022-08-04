As of today, LeBron James can sign a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers that would keep him with the purple and gold until the age of 40. He also has two other options. He has can sign a two-year deal with a player option in the second year or he can just refuse to sign the contract, and become a free agent next year.

This has led to a lot of speculation around the league in terms of what LeBron plans to do next. Of course, his time with the Lakers has been pretty hit or miss, and it would be understandable for him to want to leave, especially with how things are being run.

According to NBC Sports, however, it seems like everyone expects LeBron to return to the Lakers. Numerous executives are hinting at that reality, which should come down sooner rather than later.

“That is why most people NBC Sports has spoken with around the league expect LeBron James to sign the extension in some form. Eventually. He may well milk the leverage to send a message about roster changes — although it’s not like Rob Pelinka and company have not tried to trade Westbrook — but in the end, LeBron does not give off the vibe of a guy looking to bolt Los Angeles.”

