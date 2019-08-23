LeBron James oldest son, LeBron James Jr., is only 14 years old but he is already being treated like a superstar, as evidenced by the footage that surfaced from Sierra Canyon's recent trip to China.

Bronny and his teammates, which includes Dwyane Wade's son Zaire, headed overseas to compete against select Chinese high schools in a few exhibition games before their season kicks off, and they were mobbed by a swarm of fans the second they stepped off the team bus.

As seen in the footage posted to LeBron's IG account, those fans also packed out the arena to watch Sierra Canyon do their thing.

Bronny, a Class of 2023 prospect, has reportedly already received an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats, although he'll have his pick of any of the college basketball blue bloods including the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, UNC Tar Heels and UCLA Bruins. According to 247Sports, Wade (class of 2020) has received offers from Nebraska and DePaul.

In addition to Bronny and Zaire, Sierra Canyon's team includes several five-star recruits including Kentucky commit BJ Boston, Zaire Williams and class of 2022 recruit Amari Bailey.