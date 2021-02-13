LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes on the entire planet and when you're popular, it's usually because you are very good at your job. When you're good at your job, you typically get paid a lot of money, which is certainly true for the likes of LeBron. Whenever he signs a new contract, you can be sure that it is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and when you play 18 years in the same league, that money easily piles up over time.

In fact, LeBron has recently entered a brand new milestone for career earnings. Throughout the span of his career, LeBron has made $1 billion, which is an achievement only seen by the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When it comes to LeBron's endorsement deals, he has made an absolute killing and as it stands, he is in what is speculated to be a $1 billion deal with the likes of Nike. Needless to say, LeBron will continue to make a lot of money once his career is over, and we're sure his net worth will approach Michael Jordan's, which sits at over $2 billion.

With salaries continue to reach new heights, it seems like more NBA players will be joining LeBron, shortly.

Harry How/Getty Images