LeBron James is officially locked down for the next two seasons, signing an insanely wealthy new contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The King is back, announcing his new deal today, which was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The new contract runs for two years and is worth $85 million, which is the maximum the team could offer. The news comes via LeBron's agent Rich Paul, who specified that the deal runs through the 2022-23 season. Interestingly enough, the extension runs until the time his son, Bronny James, would be eligible for the NBA Draft. Could they be planning to team up at that time?

This is obviously huge news for fans of the Lakers organization, who brought a championship back to Los Angeles last season for the first time in a long time. The franchise is back to its winning ways, which are likely to continue with James' addition.

Anthony Davis remains a free agent, despite all signs pointing to him returning to the Lakers. We will keep you posted on his situation as more news is expected to be announced this week.



This is just the latest move for the Lakers, who have been active this offseason. The team has added Dennis Schroeder, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews, and more key players, which will all be great additions to the squad.