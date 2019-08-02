Yesterday was a hectic day for LeBron James as he was questioned by a man who he thought he had a pretty good relationship with. David Griffin was the general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers when they won the championship all the way back in 2016. It was a pretty incredible achievement at the time and only a year later, Griffin would end up leaving the team. Now, he is the GM of the New Orleans Pelicans and in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he completely undermined James and the Cavaliers. Essentially, Griffin felt that building a team around James was a thankless task.

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin said. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money."

LeBron caught wind of these comments and took to Twitter where he authored a fairly cryptic tweet that refuses to mention Griffin by name. As you can imagine, James doesn't like having his character put into question.

Heading into next season, LeBron and the Lakers will certainly be motivated to prove everyone wrong. Scary hours are upon us and Griffin should be fearful of what might happen when the Pelicans face off against the Lake-show.