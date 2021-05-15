This season has been a rollercoaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. They started off the season as one of the best teams in the NBA and they looked poised to repeat as champions. Unfortunately, things quickly devolved for the team as Anthony Davis and LeBron James both got injured at inopportune times. As a result of these injuries, the Lakers have been tanking in the standings and if they don't win their final two games, they could be forced into a play-in situation.

LeBron returned to the roster a couple of weeks ago although after tweaking his ankle, he opted to sit out for a bit longer. Now, according to ESPN, LeBron is officially returning to the lineup on Saturday, where he will be taking on the Indiana Pacers in what should prove to be a pivotal game.

If the Lakers are forced into the play-in round, they will have to go up against the Golden State Warriors. If they can't beat the Warriors, then they will go and play a weaker team in a second-chance scenario. It's certainly not ideal for this Lakers team, especially as it means they will get a strong opponent in the first round.

Despite this, a healthy Lakers team is extremely dangerous and it's clear that LeBron and AD are motivated to go back-to-back.

