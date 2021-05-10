LeBron James has had his fair share of injury issues this season. After Anthony Davis went down with a calf injury back in February, LeBron was tasked with carrying this Lakers squad and, of course, it led to some stress on his body. Shortly after the all-star weekend, LeBron went down with an ankle injury which kept him out of the Lakers lineup for over a month. It was a rough period for the Lakers who continued to fall in the Western Conference standings.

They were expected to bounce back once LeBron returned although last weekend, he tweaked his ankle again which forced him back out of the lineup. Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron received some good news recently as it is likely that he will either come back on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Lakers only have four games left in their season and they are trying to jump back into sixth place, where they would be able to avoid a potential play-in game. With LeBron back in the lineup, such a task will immediately become easier, and Lakers Nation is banking on LeBron's health to be enough to carry the team to a deep postseason run.

Stay tuned for more news from the NBA as we will continue to keep you informed.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images