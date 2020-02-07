Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has gone all-in on the #WashedKing slogan for his 17th season in the NBA, but the dude is anything but washed up. During the third quarter of Thursday night's game at Staples Center, the 35-year old forward proved that he's still got plenty of spring in those legs as he rocked the cradle for an emphatic, picture perfect reverse dunk.

Check out all angles of the dunk, as well as the instantly iconic snap shot, in the tweets embedded below.

LeBron, wearing a special blue "Waffle Trainer" LeBron 15 colorway, finished with 18 points to go along a game-high 15 assists and nine rebounds. For the season, the four-time NBA MVP is hovering right around his career averages with 25.1 points, a career-best 10.8 assists and 7.7 boards per night. In other words, not at all washed.

Furthermore, LeBron has the Lake Show sitting in first place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 38-12, despite last night's loss to the small-ball Houston Rockets. The Rockets, meanwhile, have climbed to 33-18 as a result of the 121-111 win, which is good enough for fourth out West.