LeBron James is one of the most famous players in the entire NBA, and arguably, the sports world as a whole. Whenever LeBron does something on camera, people are going to notice it and typically, it becomes a meme for all of social media to enjoy. The latest LeBron meme to make its way to the internet came during Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers while he was on the bench. Essentially, there was a discussion amongst the referees as to whether the ball belonged to the Lakers or Blazers. LeBron got wind of this and quietly asked his teammates if it was Lakers ball. As soon as he got confirmation that it was, he ran and cranked it up to 10 as he began yelling at the referee to give the ball to the Lakers.

This entire clip was perhaps one of the funniest moments of the bubble, and LeBron decided to cap it off by making fun of himself on Instagram. Today, James posted the clip in its entirety, with a caption saying "How you act when someone take your ball at the park when you with your suburban white friends COMPARED to when you’re with your friends from the hood."

LeBron has always been able to make fun of himself and this is yet another example of that. As the playoffs continue to roll on, perhaps the Lakers star will provide us with even more memes to laugh at.