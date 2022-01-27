LeBron James has been carrying the Los Angeles Lakers on his back this season. The Lakers are a team that should always be in a spot to contend for a title, although this year, that hasn't exactly been the case. Injuries to Anthony Davis and poor play from Russell Westbrook have ultimately hurt this team's ability to win big games. Regardless, some players have stepped up, including rookie Austin Reaves.

Just a couple of nights ago, LeBron and Reaves went a little bit viral together, as LeBron was trying to give the young star some pointers. Reaves looked completely confused by what was happening, and fans were amused with just how desperately Reaves was trying to understand everything that was going on.

LeBron is a man who is online quite a bit, and as you can imagine, he saw the memes. As a result, James decided to take to Instagram, where he offered up a post comparing himself and Reaves to none other than Tony Stark and Spider-man.

“Don’t do anything I would do. And definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. There’s a lil gray area in there and that’s where you operate," James quoted.





As Reaves develops, he will continue to have LeBron around him, which will only be good news for his progression as a player. Who better to learn from than the King?