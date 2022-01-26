LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a huge win on Tuesday night as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets, in Brooklyn. LeBron had another great performance, all while Anthony Davis returned to the lineup. It was a night that the Lakers needed, and with the win, they were able to get back to .500, with a solid record of 24-24.

Davis was only able to play a total of 25 minutes, although he did get 8 points in that span as he looked to ease back into the game. From there, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, all while LeBron led the team with 33.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the night, however, came late in the fourth quarter when the Lakers were already well on their way to victory. As you can see in the clip below, LeBron was trying to give some assignment directions to Lakers rookie Austin Reaves, who looks completely perplexed by what James is trying to tell him.

The clip eventually went super viral on Twitter, and it had many NBA fans laughing at Reaves' pain. Of course, we're sure Reaves appreciated LeBron's pointers, as the superstar has taken the rookie under his wing this season.

For those interested in last night's game between the Lakers and Nets, you can check out the highlights from the match, below.