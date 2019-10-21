Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have had some lofty expectations thrust upon them due to the fact they now have the services of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both players are some of the best the league has to offer and as we head into the season, there are some who believe the Lakers can go all the way to the NBA Finals and maybe even win the championship.

LeBron James has been a part of a superteam in the past, most notably the Miami Heat who he joined in 2010. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were on that team as well so as you can imagine, they were pretty damn good. They played four seasons together and won two championships which surprisingly, was below the original expectations. Davis' appearance on the Lakers has drawn comparisons to the Heat and recently, LeBron opened up about the differences between both teams.

“The temperature in the room when joining Miami was extremely hot," LeBron said. People acted as if we were the first-ever Big 3 assembled. Right now the temp is very cool.”

Essentially, LeBron doesn't think the expectations for the Lakers are as high as they were for the Heat, which is definitely true. With the Clippers boasting an equally impressive roster, the Lakers will have their work cut out for them this season.