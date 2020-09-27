Last night was massive for the Los Angeles Lakers and their fanbase as they defeated the Denver Nuggets to cement their spot in the NBA Finals. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been an incredible duo all season long and that was certainly apparent last night as they combined for over 60 points in a 117-107 win. Now, the Lakers will get to face off against either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the Finals, which are two very beatable teams for them.

Following the big win, LeBron spoke to reporters about his role in the Lakers' success, and what was going through his head when the game was close in the fourth quarter. As he explained, he wanted to take responsibility and create big shots and plays. Many of his teammates are young and inexperienced when it comes to the playoffs, so he wanted to lead by example.

Tonight, the Miami Heat will play the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With a 3-2 lead in the series, the Heat can punch their ticket into the Finals with a win. This is a matchup the Lakers would love to get, as they defeated the Heat in both of their games during the regular season.

Needless to say, we're going to be in for an exciting end to the season.