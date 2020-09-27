LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did what the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz couldn't. They successfully knocked off the Denver Nuggets in five games. As a result of the big win, the Lakers will be playing in the NBA Finals, where they await the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. LeBron went off late in the fourth quarter of last night's game as he made sure his Lakers had a comfortable lead in the dying minutes. It was a dominant performance that showed us just how incredible LeBron still is.

Following the big win, LeBron was quite modest about his accomplishment and echoed the same sentiments Kobe Bryant had when he was up 2-0 in the Finals over 10 years ago. While walking back to the locker room, LeBron told AD "Job not done."

Regardless of who their Finals opponent is, the Lakers will almost certainly be the favorites to win it all. They have been one of the most dominant teams in the league this season and have won every single playoff series by a score of 4-1. This is LeBron's best shot at a fourth ring and he will be determined to do so.

If you're a Lakers fan, this is a time to celebrate.