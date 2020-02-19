LeBron James - like Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger and other MLB stars - is absolutely furious over the way Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has handled the Houston Astros cheating scandal. On Tuesday, LeBron took to twitter, not as the Lakers superstar, but as a "sports junkie" who demanded that Manfred do right for the sake of baseball, and sports as a whole.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron's thoughts on the matter:

"Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your.....players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay”

That hashtag is patently absurd but his point remains. Manfred electing to give Astros players immunity for "telling the truth" about how they used cameras to steal signs from opposing teams is simply outrageous. Furthermore, Manfred infuriated players and fans alike when he told reporters he wouldn't strip the Astros of their 2017 World Series championship because the trophy is "just a piece of metal."

Manfred later apologized for the way he disrespected the sports' prized possession, but the lack of punishment doled out to Astros players is the bigger issue. Sports junkies across the country demand justice.