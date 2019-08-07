When it comes to action movies which involve big stunts, it's fairly common for the film's biggest stars to have their own stunt doubles. These stunt doubles resemble the actor in some way but do all of the dangerous stunts as they are typically better trained for those kinds of maneuvers. LeBron James is in the midst of filming Space Jam 2 and according to Harrison Faigen of SB Nation, he will be getting his own basketball double. It's unclear as to how the basketball double will be implemented, although it was announced that actor Sheldon Bailey is being given the honor.

If you ever watched the Nickelodeon show Game Shakers, then you would remember Bailey as one of the stars. He has also participated in some of the NBA 2K games and even played the main character ATM in 2K18 and 2K19. Bailey is probably the best person you could ask to fill the role as he is 6'6", played basketball in college, and also played professionally overseas for a while. There is no doubt that he will be able to mimic some of James' mannerisms and playing style.

It will be interesting to see how Space Jam 2 turns out especially when you consider just how much hype and intrigue there has been over the last year.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images