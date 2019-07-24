When LeBron James moved to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers, fans immediately assumed that he was making the move so he could pursue his interesting outside of basketball. One of these interests is acting in movies and getting involved in Hollywood. James has been able to do this thanks to his starring role in Space Jam 2, where he will get to play basketball with the rest of the Looney Tunes characters. LeBron has been sharing some behind the scenes looks at the set and so far, the movie is shaping up quite nicely and will feature a plethora of high-profile cameos.

On Tuesday, James took to his Instagram story where he offered a slight teaser at the Space Jam 2 Toon Squad jersey, while also advocating for his favorite day of the week, Taco Tuesday.

Based on the slight peek we got at the jersey, it looks as though it will be turquoise and overall, quite colorful. As for Taco Tuesday, well, LeBron really never skips a beat as he was able to eat his tacos despite being on the set of the film. Instead of embarrassing his family members, LeBron tried to get the cast and crew involved in his shenanigans although they seemed to shy to really say anything.

Are you excited for Space Jam 2? Let us know in the comments.