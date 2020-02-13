LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been the best team in the Western Conference this season and last night, they had one of their toughest tests of the season. The Lakers were tasked with playing against the second-best team in their conference, the Denver Nuggets. In the end, the Lakers won the game 120-116 in overtime. LeBron James had 32 points and even added 14 assists and 12 rebounds. He had arguably one of his best games of the season as the Lakers proved themselves to be one of the league's best.

At one point during the match, Monté Morris of the Denver Nuggets found himself in LeBron's face, knocking down a slick three-pointer. Of course, this led to some quick trash talk as Morris gave LeBron a piece of his mind. In the clip below, James is seen walking away and then all of a sudden, he walks back over to Morris and is clearly upset over what was said.

No one knows for sure what was said but it's certainly interesting to see a player like Morris go after one of the greatest players of all-time. Morris was certainly punching above his weight here and LeBron seemed to be confused. Either way, the Lakers squeaked out the win and if you're LeBron, that's all that really matters.