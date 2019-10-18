Heading into this year's NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams favored to go all the way. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis in tow, the team is loaded with talent and has a real chance at making it all the way out of the Western Conference. One of the teams that have dominated the West over the last few years is the Golden State Warriors who are led by Steph Curry. If there is anyone who knows what it takes to be successful out West, it would be the three-time NBA Champion.

In a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Curry got to speak about the new-look Lakers and whether or not they have what it takes to win this season. Curry went on to give a detailed breakdown of the team and how their roster is shaping up ahead of the season.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Per Curry:

“I mean they’re tough. You start with LeBron and AD. Those are two guys who demand your attention every possession, and I think they showed (on Wednesday night) a little bit how they can work in tandem, putting pressure on that three or four spot, with either JaVale (McGee) or Dwight (Howard) leading up, and LeBron having two lob threats. And they’ve got some shooting around them, perimeter defense. They’re good. It’s going to take a lot to beat them. You can tell when a team truly believes that a team is good, but they still have to go out and prove it. They have that vibe over there, like they know that they’re talented but I think there’s an edge to them.”

Throughout the preseason, the Lakers have had the Warriors' number although neither team has played with their true roster. Having said that, it seems as though the Warriors are in for a tough season as the Lakers move up the proverbial ladder.