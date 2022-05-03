Following the NBA regular season, a plethora of teams decided to fire their coaches after lackluster seasons. Among those teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and a whole host of others. The Hornets and Lakers are certainly the biggest stories as some believe those teams grossly underachieved. The Lakers were especially a shock to NBA fans as they couldn't even make the play-in round despite having guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis.

As for the ongoing head coaching search, it seems like LeBron and LaMelo Ball both have their eyes set on the same person. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, LaMelo thinks that Mark Jackson would be the perfect mentor, meanwhile, LeBron thinks the coach turned analyst could fix his Lakers.

Per Bleacher Report:

"Jackson is popular among many active players, perhaps because of his visibility as a color commentator for ESPN or his status as a former All-Star and the 1987-88 Rookie of the Year. LeBron James is known to have interest in Jackson for the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening, as does LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets’ vacancy, sources said."

Jackson is a head coaching candidate who always seems to have his name tossed around, but he is never seriously considered. Perhaps in this cycle, that will change as players are beginning to have more of a say in who their next head coach will be.

