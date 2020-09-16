Anthony Davis, Luca Doncic, Pascal Siakam, Jayson Tatum were also selected for the 2019-2020 All-NBA Team.
The NBA announced the 2019-2020 All-NBA Team on Wednesday with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the first team, a unanimous decision by the panel. Anthony David, James Harden, and Luka Doncic were also selected for the first team. James sets a massive feat in his own career, setting the new record in the NBA with his 16th NBA All-NBA Selection -- thirteen selections to the First Team, a record of itself, along with two to the Second Team, and one to the Third Team.
The All-NBA Team panel selected Giannis and Lebron James for the First Team on all 100 ballots with 500 points each. This marks Giannis' fourth time being selected for the All-NBA Team and second time to the First Time.
The Second Team for the 2019-2020 All-NBA Team includes Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Pascal Siakam, Portland Trailer Blazers Damian Lillard, OKC's Chris Paul, and Denver's Nikola JokiÄ. Jayson Tatum, Rudy Gobert, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, and Jimmy Butler were selected for the All-NBA Third Team.
For a few of the players, this marks the first time they've been selected for the All-NBA Team. Doncic, Siakam, Tatum, and Simmons make their All-NBA team debut. Doncic is now part of an elite few, alongside Kevin Durant, Duncan, James, Rick Barry, and Max Zaslofsky, to be named to the All-NBA First Team under the age of 21.