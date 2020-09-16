The NBA announced the 2019-2020 All-NBA Team on Wednesday with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the first team, a unanimous decision by the panel. Anthony David, James Harden, and Luka Doncic were also selected for the first team. James sets a massive feat in his own career, setting the new record in the NBA with his 16th NBA All-NBA Selection -- thirteen selections to the First Team, a record of itself, along with two to the Second Team, and one to the Third Team.

The All-NBA Team panel selected Giannis and Lebron James for the First Team on all 100 ballots with 500 points each. This marks Giannis' fourth time being selected for the All-NBA Team and second time to the First Time.

The Second Team for the 2019-2020 All-NBA Team includes Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Pascal Siakam, Portland Trailer Blazers Damian Lillard, OKC's Chris Paul, and Denver's Nikola JokiÄ. Jayson Tatum, Rudy Gobert, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, and Jimmy Butler were selected for the All-NBA Third Team.

For a few of the players, this marks the first time they've been selected for the All-NBA Team. Doncic, Siakam, Tatum, and Simmons make their All-NBA team debut. Doncic is now part of an elite few, alongside Kevin Durant, Duncan, James, Rick Barry, and Max Zaslofsky, to be named to the All-NBA First Team under the age of 21.

