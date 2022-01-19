Over the last couple of decades, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony have all developed a tremendous friendship. They all came into the NBA during the exact same draft class, and there is no doubt that they all left their respective marks on the game. For instance, LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time, Melo is one of the greatest scorers ever, and D-Wade helped turn the Miami Heat into one of the league's most relevant franchises.

On Monday, Wade turned 40 years old, which is a huge birthday in anyone's life. It is the official marker of middle age, and as you can imagine, he was eager to celebrate with some of his best friends, LeBron and Carmelo included.

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The three got together for a huge birthday celebration, and in the clip posted to LeBron's IG story below, you can see that they were all living their best lives. LeBron was smoking on a big cigar, all while D-Wade appeared to have a blunt in his hand. It was certainly a bit of a risk for LeBron to post the clip given that information, although, at this point, the NBA isn't going to do anything if LeBron was smoking it himself, anyway.

Hopefully, the three friends had a wonderful time. Wade has been doing a lot of great things in retirement, and having fun has certainly been one of them.

