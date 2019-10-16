LeBron James has received plenty of criticism for his recent comments about the NBA-China controversy, specifically how he felt Houston Rockets' general manager "wasn't educated" enough when he tweeted his support for the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

The four-time MVP has been under fire ever since his cringeworthy remarks on Monday, and the issue shows no signs of going away as the 2019-20 NBA season tips off in less than one week.

Despite how poorly LeBron has handled the situation, former NBA player Stephen Jackson thinks everyone needs to pump the breaks on the backlash because of all the charity work LeBron has done during his career.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Captain Jack to get his take on the whole ordeal.