LB Spiffy & Bankrol Hayden Combine For Melodic Banger "Again"

LB Spiffy is back at it again.

Toronto's own LB Spiffy is teetering on the edge of superstardom. As a rising star, Spiffy continues to attract countless new listeners. "Again" just might be the banger that pushes him over the edge. Featuring Bankrol Hayden, "Again" is a melodic banger with a visually stimulating music video to match.

The flashy visuals take several turns, spiraling through black and white solo cuts and red-tinged set pieces. Gorgeous women highlight the background as LB Spiffy croons about the ups and downs of his relationships. The catchy chorus is hard to get out of your head, although at some points the pop-infused trap beat does become repetitive. No matter though, the monotony is broken up by Bankrol Heyden, who sounds polished and excited on this single.

Check out the "Again" music video and let us know what you think below!