LaVar Ball has been his kids' biggest advocate over the years although it hasn't always been presented in the best way possible. Ball has been in the news consistently over the last three years thanks to the way he conducts business and hovers over his kids like a cloud. It all started with Lonzo Ball back in 2017 and the trend has continued with sons like LiAngelo and LaMelo.

Today, Ball was back in his old ways as he hit up FS1's Undisputed where he spoke to the likes of Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. The man made some pretty interesting claims about LiAngelo and LaMelo although perhaps it was his Lonzo take that shattered them all. Ball thinks if the Pelicans play the Lakers in the playoffs, Lonzo will lead his team to victory as he will be in "revenge mode."

To be fair, LaVar makes a good point when he says we have never seen Lonzo in the playoffs. Despite this, it's questionable to think Lonzo playoff capabilities will be enough to defeat a powerhouse in the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are one of the most dominant teams on both sides of the court and would eat the Pelicans alive in a seven-game series. Albeit, it would be the most entertaining sweep in NBA history.

All jokes aside, you really have to admire LaVar's boldness when dishing out these takes.