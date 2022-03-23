mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Latto Flows Over Outkast & UGK's "Int'l Player's Anthem" For Her Funk Flex Freestyle

Aron A.
March 23, 2022 17:53
1.7K Views
59
3
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Funk Flex Freestyle
Latto

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
28% (9)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

Latto does justice to the "Int'l Player's Anthem" instrumental on her Funk Flex Freestyle.


The rap game's leading ladies will have a new addition to the crew this Friday. Latto is on her way to release her forthcoming debut album, 777, which is coming off of the heels of her singles, "Wheelie" and "Big Energy." Both singles have showcased her ability to dominate the clubs and radio, respectively, but at the end of the day, she prides herself on being an MC, so it was only right that she headed over to Hot 97 to drop some bars for Funk Flex.

Being the self-proclaimed Queen Of The South, the Clay County native came through with straight bars over Outkast and UGK's iconic collab, "Int'l Player's Anthem." Latto's raw confidence cuts through the smooth production as she continues to her assert her position in the game and acknowledges her growth. "Like a bad socket, ain't my story shockin'?/ I was on the rap game, now I'm 'bout to run it, keep watchin'," she raps. "Feels good to be the one these bitches gunnin' fo'/ Y'all ain't ever heard a verse from me that I ain't fuckin' wrote."

As she breezes through the verse detailing her career aspirations, Latto's exhibits exactly why she's aiming to become the next biggest woman in hip-hop with 777. Check out her new freestyle below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Ain't cryin' in no Maybach I can buy myself
Stupid bitch, you can't keep 'em if you don't wanna be kept
Say she comin' for my spot, I hope she ain't holdin' her breath
Pretty with no talent? Girl, sit down and let the steppas step

Latto Funk Flex
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Latto Flows Over Outkast & UGK's "Int'l Player's Anthem" For Her Funk Flex Freestyle
59
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject