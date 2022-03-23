Latto Flows Over Outkast & UGK's "Int'l Player's Anthem" For Her Funk Flex Freestyle

The rap game's leading ladies will have a new addition to the crew this Friday. Latto is on her way to release her forthcoming debut album, 777, which is coming off of the heels of her singles, "Wheelie" and "Big Energy." Both singles have showcased her ability to dominate the clubs and radio, respectively, but at the end of the day, she prides herself on being an MC, so it was only right that she headed over to Hot 97 to drop some bars for Funk Flex.

Being the self-proclaimed Queen Of The South, the Clay County native came through with straight bars over Outkast and UGK's iconic collab, "Int'l Player's Anthem." Latto's raw confidence cuts through the smooth production as she continues to her assert her position in the game and acknowledges her growth. "Like a bad socket, ain't my story shockin'?/ I was on the rap game, now I'm 'bout to run it, keep watchin'," she raps. "Feels good to be the one these bitches gunnin' fo'/ Y'all ain't ever heard a verse from me that I ain't fuckin' wrote."

As she breezes through the verse detailing her career aspirations, Latto's exhibits exactly why she's aiming to become the next biggest woman in hip-hop with 777. Check out her new freestyle below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't cryin' in no Maybach I can buy myself

Stupid bitch, you can't keep 'em if you don't wanna be kept

Say she comin' for my spot, I hope she ain't holdin' her breath

Pretty with no talent? Girl, sit down and let the steppas step