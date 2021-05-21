Latto Addresses Controversial Name Change On "The Biggest"

With a new name comes new music. Mulatto has long used her controversial moniker, including when she was first introduced to a global audience thanks to Jermaine Dupri's reality series, The Rap Game. The teen hopeful ended up winning that first season all those years ago, but the name "Mulatto" haunted the rapper. After being questioned repeatedly regarding whether or not she would be switching things up, Big Latto has officially returned with a new name.

On Friday (May 21), Latto shared her latest single "The Biggest," and on the track, she spits bars about her life in the limelight. She declares that she can't be bullied by the public and addresses the media trying to get information about her personal life, but in the end, according to the Queen of Da Souf rapper, she remains "the biggest" force in the Rap game.

Stream "The Biggest" and let us know what you think about Latto's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Misunderstood so I made it official (Official)

Changed the name, watch them still make it an issue (On God)

Big Latto, b*tch, ain't nothin' 'bout me little (Latto)

Let me show you b*tches how to ball when all odds against you