Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.

Pippen is 48 years old and Marcus is the son of her ex-husband's former teammate. With that being said, a lot of people found it distasteful for Pippen to be seeing Marcus, especially since she probably would have known him as a child.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Larsa and Marcus are not dating. The two were, in fact, seen together over the weekend although they were simply hanging out as friends. The two have known each other for a very long time and they just wanted to reconnect since they were in the same city together.

This was one of those pieces of internet drama that people were hoping was true, but in the end, it was very much not. If anyone is celebrating over this right now, it would have to be Scottie Pippen.

