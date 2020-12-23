Larry June Blesses A Beat Of His Own Making On "Lifetime Income"

Larry June has been putting in work for some time now, to the point where his fans have come to expect a quality release with every drop. And with another new album officially having landed in Numbers, it's time to highlight one of the project's early standout cuts, the second track "Lifetime Income." Produced by June himself -- who actually laced Numbers in its entirety -- the track immediately strikes a triumphant tone thanks to a dynamic horn arrangement.

"I hear these n***as talking on the net, I just left the bank," he spits. "I'm bout to cop the crib with the built-in fish tank / eating on this empanada the bitch with me from Grenada / this some real healthy n***a shit, I might save the nation." Despite what the instrumental might conjure, Larry June seems content to move at his own methodical pace, seeming perpetually unfazed by his surroundings. What does seem to excite him, however, is the prospect of securing the bag. Wholly concerned with "big bread," as he maintains in the second verse, it's clear that Larry June is operating in another tax bracket these days. Show some love to the San Francisco emcee in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I hear these n***as talking on the net, I just left the bank

I'm bout to cop the crib with the built-in fish tank

Eating on this empanada the bitch with me from Grenada

This some real healthy n***a shit, I might save the nation

